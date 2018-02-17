Saturday’s news items [snow coming, can we protect our kids? & more] – 2/17/2018

Today’s Weather report: “Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight Snow before 1am, then a chance of snow showers between 1am and 3am. Low around 27. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

This picture? A reminder for those of us with gifted cats – maybe not as special as we think?

“Winter Gardening Activities for Children – Indoor gardening activities can help children learn basic plant science while having fun.” – Penn State Extension

“What’s the immigration status of Melania Trump’s parents?” Why does the White House refuse to answer what should be a simple question?

Homophobic commentary follows this Lancaster Online article about arrests at Long’s Park.

Florida School Shooting: “If the students felt safe, it was because they were prepared. There was an armed police officer on campus. The students had practiced to deal with an active shooter.” – The Washington Post

“Melissa Falkowski, teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas explains how well prepared they were and how many times they drilled for this and still there was nothing they can do.”

POTUS “2019 budget proposal would slash school safety money that assists in crime prevention and helping students recover from tragedies.” – Politico

Reach out governance | And idea that makes sense – RSVP to cacoleman@pa.gov or call (570) 614-2090 by March 9th.

“Celebrating Columbia’s Fourth Friday with art! Vicki von Schaaf will be hosting an art night at City Gate and everyone is welcome. Please bring one of your favorite quotes or scriptures, and we will be using it for your inspiration. ♥ Everything’s free!”