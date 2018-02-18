Some Sunday news items (more later) – 2/18/2018

“The people in the government who are voted into power are lying to us.” Emma Gonzales, a Florida school shooting survivor speaks volumes about the lies that elected public servants spew. – BuzzFeed News

We’re shoveling snow this morning – even though it’ll probably melt pretty quickly as the warmer temperatures return later today.

At the Columbia borough Website, it states:

“Shovel your sidewalk within the 24 hour allotted time of the ordinance

“(Shoveling snow: If you are not able to shovel snow due to a handicap, disability or age, make it known, there are many community resources such as Columbia Life Network and local Facebook pages that can inform volunteers interested in assisting with snow removal to assist you. If you are able bodied and just don’t want to do it, there are many people that will do it for you for a small fee. Facebook and other social media broadcast their services and fees. Keep your sidewalks safe for the elderly and children who travel the town on foot.)”

So, today’s Sunday and tomorrow is a borough holiday and the temperatures are supposed to warm to the high 40s by then and then high 60s on Tuesday. You’ve got 24 hours, so the likelihood of a QuickTicket is reduced. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll all melt quickly. But why take a chance on having someone fall and be hurt – rather safe then sorry. Shovel your sidewalks.

NEED HELP WITH SNOW SHOVELING? This Lancaster Newspapers facebook page, Dig Out Lancaster County may be helpful. Or check out the local facebook pages or craigslist.org.

Confused by the mixed messages?

Near the beginning of last Monday’s borough council, Council President Kelly Murphy introduced agenda Item I, 5. “Presentation on Community Climate Initiative: Tom Strickler, Superintendent Columbia Borough School District and Mary Edith Leichliter, School Climate Regional Coordinator.”

Here’s what the superintendent said: https://columbianewsandviews.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/school-climate-survey.wav

We were confused by the comment, “We want to control the survey.”

At the Pennsylvania Department of Education Website for the Pennsylvania School Climate Surveys, it states this about paper surveys: “This functionality is not a recommended solution due to the paper collections not having the validation that the online surveys offer. You can collect the data via the printable versions of the form but it will require a district person to ‘fat finger’ or enter each paper collected form into the online system via a classroom entry account.”

We’re confused on several counts: (1) As the Department of Education states implies, paper surveys can be manipulated so the data might be corrupted; (2) having a district person re-enter the data from paper to an online format takes time and “time is money” and (3) people key stroking (or “fat fingering”) data can make mistakes.

We’re confused too, because at several of the School District sites, there are links to the online survey:

High School: http://www.columbiabsd.org/chs/

Middle School Taylor Campus: http://www.columbiabsd.org/cmstaylor/

Middle School Hill Campus: http://www.columbiabsd.org/cmshill/

Park Elementary School: NO LINK TO THE SURVEY

You’ll probably want to avoid some of the places listed today at Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. Especially the ones that have this violation: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.”



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

More to come after the snow’s shoveled … or melted.