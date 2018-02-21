On Wednesday – 2/21/2018 – the news includes Fourth Friday? – “rod of iron” – max-evangelicalism – brevity and more

Friday is Fourth Friday, isn’t it?

H-m-m-m, the MUNICIPAL BRIEFS in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster has this paragraph from the Terre Hill borough council meeting: “Secretary Valerie Gregory reviewed a letter from Craig Stedman, Lancaster County district attorney, confirming the voluntary contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Enforcement Task Force. The amount agreed upon by Lancaster County commissioners and county municipalities is $1 per capita based on the 2010 U.S. census.”

Evangelizing, can you hear me? | “It’s time once again for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) put on by the American Conservative Union. This affair is a four day circle jerk of right-wingers wallowing in their muddy pit of country club white nationalism. And this year the roster of speakers has a particularly notable stench of political devotion that borders on religious idolatry.” The narrative is borrowed from NewsCorpse

LNP – Always Lancaster add constraints on those more vocal!

We’ve observed before that our quick research shows that a preponderance of letter writers has a certain demographic flavor. This notice on the Letters-to-the-Editor page in LNP – Always Lancaster is a sign that the newspaper seems to recognize that others know it too.

And in today’s newspaper, there are two pages of Letters-to-the-Editor. Is this a sign of an engaged people or divided people?

The fair warning above (letters received beginning today) may compel writers to actually be more thoughtful as they try to add succinctness to their opinions. For example, the very first letter-to-the editor contains 294 words. The second, 286. Actually, many of the letters exceed the 250 word count limit. Less verbosity and chest-thumping will be really helpful in getting across messages.

“Mark Twain had it right when he said: If you want me to give you a two-hour presentation, I am ready today. If you want only a five-minute speech, it will take me two weeks to prepare.”

There’s a function in Word® called “word count.” And the word count is at the bottom left of every document file.

Two views on the greatness of America: One rational – the other, not so.

Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – “The ‘general good’” recognizes that US Representative “Smucker hasn’t had a single in-person town hall since he was elected to Congress.” The editorial asks for elected public servants to “serve the public” by meeting with them in the right way. ” … keep calling for a town hall because we believe Smucker owes the people of his district — Republicans, Democrats and independents — a good, old-fashioned, face-to-face chinwag” – but citizens at town hall meetings need to be civil and respectful.

