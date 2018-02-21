TIMEtalk: Donating objects to a museum

COLUMBIA, PA: National Watch and Clock Museum Director Noel Poirier will discuss how to donate an object to a museum on Saturday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Poirier will outline the procedures, benefits, pitfalls, and concerns a museum donor should be aware of when considering a donation. He has been the Museum’s director for more than 10 years and is an Accreditation and Peer Reviewer for the American Alliance of Museums.

“The donation process for any museum can be challenging for potential donors to navigate. I hope that, through this discussion, I can help clarify and guide potential donors on what museum best practices are as they relate to object donations,” explains Poirier.

TIMEtalks is a complimentary educational program that will continue every other month.

