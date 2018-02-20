Want to have a great FREE experience & stay close to home? Try these.

Yesterday, we took the Lancaster Waste-to-Energy Facility FREE Tour that we mentioned at Columbia news, views & views last month. What an experience to actually go through the facility that is the destination point for the trash that you and I put out front of our homes each week.

But you’re in luck! You can sign up to take a FREE tour of this Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority facility just north of Columbia on Route 441.

Here’s a eventbrite link of tours at the separate facilities and dates.

Here’s a link to some really interesting facts (including videos) about

By definition, waste means something “discarded as no longer useful.” But what if the opposite were true? What if we RETHINK waste and consider the value it holds? What if we RECOVER opportunities from waste to RENEW our world?