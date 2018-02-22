17512 Columbia

School incident? Yes. No. Maybe.

Incident-Report

A post and comments at a facebook page is rife with speculation about an incident in the Columbia School District.

There’s no notice acknowledging anything at the School District Website. Nor at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page or Crimewatch page. (Evidently, a Crimewatch notice initially posted was “taken down.” – wonder why the Police Department would do that?)

But there’s this Lancaster Online article: “14-year-old student charged after making threat of violence toward Columbia Middle School Hill Campus”

There’s this article at Lancaster Online about a series of incidents at area schools. In that article, Elizabethtown School District kept folks informed with a facebook post because‘A lot of it was misinformation, … We cleared the air. ’”

In the Hempfield District, the East Hempfield Police Department facebook page contained this post: “We are providing the high school community with the following information in order to address concerns related to the closing of several bathrooms at the high school today. http://ow.ly/Hes530ixA2M

Here’s a letter that Eastern York School District posted at its facebook page yesterday:

eastern letter

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s