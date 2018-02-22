Lock Haven University to host open house

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University will host an open house on Saturday, March 3. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what LHU has to offer.

During the program, prospective students will learn more about their major, tour campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in Bentley Dining Hall. Financial aid and athletics will have representatives available at the conclusion of the event to answer questions. Additionally, staff members from the Office of Admissions will be available to answer questions.

To register for the open house, visit www.lockhaven.edu/admissions/visit/ohschedule.html or call 570-484-2027.

For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.

Lock Haven University is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth. Its 14 universities offer more than 2,300 degree and certificate programs in more than 530 academic areas of study. Nearly 520,000 system alumni live and work in Pennsylvania.

