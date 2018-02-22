More news on Thursday, much of it (in the eyes of some) “political” – 2/22/2018

NOTE to anonymous online terrorists: The news items in this post are about items of interest for many Columbia news, views & reviews readers – because they deal with the fabric of the ethics of this statement: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” If you consider this a “mostly political rag” – do not read any further. Close your browser and “do not pass go and do not collect $200.”

Politicians never answer yes / no questions – even with kids. | “Senator Rubio, will you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?” – The Boston Globe

“I’m a teenager. And I’m fed up with adults’ excuses for weak gun laws.” – Vox

“Threats Against Schools Increase Since Florida Shooting” – NPR

How the RWNJs create “fake news.” | ” The Making of a No. 1 YouTube Conspiracy Video After the Parkland Tragedy” – The New York Times

NRA buys its support in Wonderland – The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

And POTUS wants to arm teachers – Breitbart

Teachers armed in Israel | Well, not exactly – Snopes

Are “Israeli teachers packing heat. Well, are they? The answer is “NO.” – Israel Today

“‘Dirty meat’: Shocking hygiene failings discovered in US pig and chicken plants” – The Guardian

“Newsweek plunged into chaos by its own reporters’ exposé” – The Guardian

We’re pretty sure Jesus weeps as the US and the world look away | “When No Place Is Safe: Sheltering Under Siege in Syria” – The New York Times



“The world sits by as another massacre unfolds in Syria” – The Washington Post

Worst Presidents – according to some – Mother Jones

But according to his “homies” – The Washington Post

“How General Electric gambled on fossil fuel power, and lost” – Reuters