Thursday’s news items, including free pancakes, letters, arrests, etc. – 2/22/2018

“Come out to Some Enchanted Evening Night at Hinkle’s Restaurant to “Dine With The Princesses” | Members of the Columbia High School Theatre Department will be at Hinkle’s Restaurant performing as some of your All-Time Favorite, Beloved Princesses.

You will also get a sneak peak at this year’s Spring Musical – a show so MAGICAL, we’re not allowed to say the name! 20% of your restaurant bill will go to support the Columbia Theatre Boosters.

IHOP INVITATION | Enjoy a FREE short stack of our Original Buttermilk Pancakes and donate to help children battling critical illnesses. Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations. Since IHOP National Pancake Day® began in 2006, IHOP®, our franchisees and our guests have raised close to $30 million for our community partners.

Guests can receive one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating IHOP® restaurants nationwide on February 27, 2018 (IHOP® National Pancake Day®) from 7 AM – 7 PM: some location hours may vary. Please check with your local IHOP® for exact hours of participation. Limit one offer per guest. Dine-in only.

In the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: DUI: “Julia Barr, 39, of Columbia, was charged after a traffic stop Jan. 27 in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.”

What happens when parents want to secede from a “failing” school district? | See what’s happening now in an up-river district – ABC27 News

STOP BULLYING

“Mom: Bullied teen suicide victim defended others” – The York Dispatch

Must we mean what we say? Anyone ever read this Stanley Cavell classic? | In spite of the LNP – Always Lancaster letters-to-the-editor word count caveat, today’s letter count (again in two plus pages of letters): 293 – 302 – 291 – 294 – etc, etc.

We are too, Mr. Locke | In Stephen Locke’s letter-to-the-editor, he begins, “I’ve discovered that paywalls and archaic, time-consuming procedures to retrieve public information dissuade many from understanding the workings of their government. To that extent, I am glad that our state publishes information online and free of charge to the websites of the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System and the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing.”

By using these and other updated government websites, citizens can find out who’s (other citizens, including elected public servants) been charged, arrested and convicted of crimes.

At last week’s, citizens learned that minutes would be posted only after acceptance of the minutes at the “month after” meeting. While it’s certainly acceptable to post DRAFT minutes, that’s not the option the borough elected to follow. Citizens ought to be able to see the minutes from the Council meetings for the December, 2017 and January, 2018 – they are not yet posted.