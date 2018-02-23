Friday’s news (about this and that from here and there) – 2/23/2018

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: First Cavalry Division Association will host an organization meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Rock Fire Rescue station No. 1, 1697 Temple Ave. An effort is underway to establish a chapter for Central Pennsylvania and people interested in joining are invited to attend. Information: 717-3891000; email: cenpenn1cda@gmail.com.

SHERIFF SALES LISTING

COLUMBIA PUBLIC LIBRARY TOPPING OFF CEREMONY POSTPONED DUE TO RAIN – Due to the recent rain which has lead to muddy site conditions, as well as the rain forecast for Saturday, the Topping Off Ceremony has been re-scheduled to Saturday, March 3rd at 1:00 pm at the Columbia Public Library. Please join us on Saturday, March 3rd to help us celebrate this exciting milestone of the expansion of the Columbia Public Library. – SOURCE – news release

FICTITIOUS NAME FILED – “LAUREN ANN BOUTIQUE” – Lancaster Online

Two pages of letters-to-the-editor again in LNP – Always Lancaster | The 250 word limit evidently means nothing.

This is representation of the people? | Smucker has another “private” town hall, this one with the Lancaster Chamber according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. “The event was restricted to preregistered chamber investors, and audio and video recording were banned, which is not usual chamber practice.”

POSTED 16 HOURS AGO – Well after the news was released at Lancaster Online (and now reposted) at Crimewatch: Terroristic Threats