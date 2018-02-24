17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news item & notes – 2/24/2018

Administrators investigate graffiti threat at Penn Manor High School – Lancaster Online

Charges filed at Hempfield School DistrictLancaster Online

Today at Spooky Nook – Friends of NRA event

The detailed minutes for January 2018’s separate council committee meetings are now posted at the borough Website for the:

And some of the draft agendas for some of the other committees are posted.

NOT POSTEDMinutes for the borough council meetings for December and January.

Censorship is alive in E-town at the high school’s student newspaper according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. According to the article, “If students aren’t more careful, Elizabethtown High School student Nathaniel McCloud said, administrators might eliminate the publication altogether.” [NOTE: McCloud is the publication’s co-editor according to the article.]

The student newspaper, Etown ExPRESSion, has been conducting and publishing a series of interviews with school board members. Here’s the interview at issue.

Donegal Group takes hit in part due to “the $4.8 million income tax expense impact of the December tax law change.” – CNBC

 

 

