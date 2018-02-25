Sunday’s news [here and across the nation – safety for kids in schools, a wrestling finalist & more] – 2/25/2018

The editorial pages in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are filled with letters about school shootings and automatic weapons. The guest columns are written by young people. The editorial is entitled “Heed teen voices.”

Among the letters is one from a “adult-like reasoning” from a fourth grade student from Reamstown.

Right now there’s a national emphasis about school violence and shootings.

Take some time to watch these videos – A Parkland School student in discourse with National Rifle Association representative and John Oliver’s blazing narrative about the incredible power that the NRA holds over the elected public servants. [NOTE: If you’re unfamiliar with John Oliver, note his passion can be interspersed with language that POTUS uses.]

Oliver points out that the NRA has fewer members than Planet Hollywood, yet holds almost mystical power over the folks in Wonderland who are in love with, and accountable for, watching kids and others die from assault-style weapons across the nation.

“Fla. students face an NRA that’s even more powerful than before” – The Boston Globe

Congratulations, Marcus Falcon, PA district wrestling finalist! Here’s the bracketing matches scores.

Jobs announced:

How can a place that makes salads have so many recurring food serving violations? Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. Especially the ones that have this violation: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.”



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Food service and coaching positions available – Columbia Borough School District Website

Trolley drivers, crossing guards positions available – Columbia Borough Website

Last Monday’s council meeting news and February 15 school board meeting news today – in LNP – Always Lancaster

