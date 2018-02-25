17512 Columbia

More news on Sunday, much of it (in the eyes of some) “political” – 2/25/2018

NOTE to anonymous online terrorists:

The news items in this post are about items of interest for many Columbia news, views & reviews readers – because they deal with the fabric of the ethics of this statement: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

REMINDER: If you consider this a “mostly political rag” – do not read any further. Close your browser now and “do not pass go and do not collect $200.”

Why do we allow kids to be victims? “U.N. Security Council Passes Syria Cease-Fire After Hundreds Killed In Bombing Siege” NPRsyria

Hala, 9, receives treatment at a makeshift hospital following Syrian government bombardments on rebel-held town of Saqba, in Eastern Ghouta, on Thursday. – Amer Almohibany/AFP/Getty Images

 

youre not cops

If you see something, shoot something – An opinion column

“I Was a Marine. I Don’t Want a Gun in My Classroom.”The New York Times opinion column

DO NOT THINK IT’S EASY BEING IN LAW ENFORCEMENT | “Police say more deputies waited outside school during the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High”The Los Angeles Times

And the rich get … (well, you know the drill) | Buffett’s Annual Letter: Berkshire Records $29 Billion Gain From Tax LawThe New York Times

Lock and load $$$$$’s | Discounts for NRA members are overThe Los Angeles Times

But that’s OK according to the NRA:Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world.

“NRA calls companies’ Florida shooting boycott ‘political and civic cowardice'” The Guardian

Besides that, Wayne LaPierre wants you to “Help Fight the Socialist Wave | “President Trump’s election, while crucial, can’t turn away the wave of these new European style socialists bearing down upon us … How about Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bill DeBlasio, Andrew Cuomo, Corey Booker, Christopher Murphy and Keith Ellison … they hide behind labels like ‘Democrat,’ ‘left-wing,’ and ‘progressive’ to make their socialist agenda more palatable, and that’s terrifying.”

POTUS is in Wayne’s world | “The World that Wayne LaPierre and Donald Trump Live In” The New Yorker

Just watch; POTUS admires China | “China proposes removal of two-term limit, potentially paving way for President Xi Jinping to stay on” The Washington Post

nativism

AT CPAC | It’s not nationalism – it’s nativism and “RWNJ-ism”

“Is it permissible to wear an item of clothing that looks like the United States flag?”The American Legion

Richer than rich | If only we knew

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s