More news on Sunday, much of it (in the eyes of some) “political” – 2/25/2018

The news items in this post are about items of interest for many Columbia news, views & reviews readers – because they deal with the fabric of the ethics of this statement: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

If you see something, shoot something – An opinion column

“I Was a Marine. I Don’t Want a Gun in My Classroom.” – The New York Times opinion column

DO NOT THINK IT’S EASY BEING IN LAW ENFORCEMENT | “Police say more deputies waited outside school during the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High” – The Los Angeles Times

And the rich get … (well, you know the drill) | Buffett’s Annual Letter: Berkshire Records $29 Billion Gain From Tax Law – The New York Times

Lock and load $$$$$’s | Discounts for NRA members are over – The Los Angeles Times

But that’s OK according to the NRA: “Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world.”

“NRA calls companies’ Florida shooting boycott ‘political and civic cowardice'” – The Guardian

Besides that, Wayne LaPierre wants you to “Help Fight the Socialist Wave | “President Trump’s election, while crucial, can’t turn away the wave of these new European style socialists bearing down upon us … How about Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bill DeBlasio, Andrew Cuomo, Corey Booker, Christopher Murphy and Keith Ellison … they hide behind labels like ‘Democrat,’ ‘left-wing,’ and ‘progressive’ to make their socialist agenda more palatable, and that’s terrifying.”

POTUS is in Wayne’s world | “The World that Wayne LaPierre and Donald Trump Live In” – The New Yorker

Just watch; POTUS admires China | “China proposes removal of two-term limit, potentially paving way for President Xi Jinping to stay on” – The Washington Post

AT CPAC | It’s not nationalism – it’s nativism and “RWNJ-ism”

“Is it permissible to wear an item of clothing that looks like the United States flag?” – The American Legion

