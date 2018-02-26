17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [Restaurant Week & more] – 2/26/2018

“Here’s How to Counter Fake News During a Disaster”Route Fifty

A case of police “undersight” | “With a nebulous state-approved contract, a council unaware of ongoing concerns, a city controller whose warnings weren’t heeded, and a mayor who took a hands-off approach to the matter, B-Three Solutions has been able to earn millions of dollars of taxpayer money with little scrutiny, all while building products that several sources say had problems.” – Public Source

restaurant week

We’re lucky – Columbia is right in the middle – restaurants in York and Lancaster are going all out with special offerings this week.

Lancaster City Restaurant Week

York Restaurant Week

Outpouring of letters to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – mostly from McCaskey students.

From the Australian The Conversation, two articles on bullying:

  1. Combatting online bullying is different for girls and boys: here’s why”
  2. Bullying, threats and violence: report details the difficult job of a principal”

If only he was elected public servant … | Former Carlisle restaurant owner begs U.S. judge not to jail him for $139K tax fraudPenn Live

“Pipeline company to resume drilling at spill-prone Snitz Creek site”WITF

“Devastation” | “The granddaughter of a Lebanon County farmer wasn’t prepared for the trouble the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline caused.The Lebanon Daily News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s