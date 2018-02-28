Wednesday’s news & views’ items – 2/28/2018

SOURCE: Popular Science magazine, February, 1965

We remember when our M-14s were turned in and we were issued the M-16. This Small Arms Journal article, “The Complete History of the AR-15 Rifle”, trails the history of the original AR-15 which is the “model” for the assault rifle that’s been used in so many mass shootings in this country. [NOTE: The above ad dispels the claim in the article: “With the AR-15 patents long expired, Jim Glazier and Karl Lewis started manufacturing the first civilian versions of the AR-15. These opened AR-15’s up to the civilian market from the year 1989 to 1994.”

“What an AR-15 Can Do to the Human Body” – WIRED

“With AR-15s, Mass Shooters Attack With the Rifle Firepower Typically Used by Infantry Troops” – The New York Times

“Pennsylvania church plans a ceremony with AR-15 rifles — and a local school is getting students out of the way” – The Washington Post

Point made | “We worry a lot about people with mental health issues getting their hands on guns. How about the mental health issues of politicians who refuse to protect the lives of schoolchildren? I’m seeing something and saying something, but nothing changes.” – from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

13-year-old girl – 15 felony counts of terroristic threats in York – WITF

“How family-based immigration can boost the economy” – MarketPlace

“On January 1, 1892, Annie Moore, a teenager from County Cork, Ireland, was the first immigrant processed at Ellis Island. She had made the nearly two-week journey across the Atlantic Ocean in steerage with her two younger brothers. Annie later raised a family on New York City’s Lower East Side.

“I met him on a Monday” “Barbara Alston, ‘Da Doo Ron Ron’ singer with 1960s group the Crystals, dies at 74” – The Washington Post

Ben’s reveling in the swamp – The New York Times