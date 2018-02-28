one direction

What if every one was on the same team – pulling in the same direction?

That’s what one Lancaster County community decided to do a year ago when separate entities decided there’s strength in coming together.

Read more here: http://www.ephratareview.com/news/four-one-ephratas-plan-seeks-unify-economic-groups/

And now the entity is looking for an

The newly created Ephrata Development Organization, a public/private partnership is seeking an experienced, dynamic, self-motivated, organized leader to guide the new organization through its goal of promoting and expanding economic development within the Borough of Ephrata.