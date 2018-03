The City of Lancaster is all about one message as it communicates FIRST FRIDAY message in an email to its interested shareholders.

There’s a FIRST FRIDAY webpage …

a FIRST FRIDAY facebook page …

messaging to other sites like this one …

and this one …

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with a single message sent in lots of media sources.

And the one message (FOURTH FRIDAY) email also promotes the related amenities of

ATTRACTIONS + ACTIVITIES

ARTS + CULTURE

SHOPPING

WINE + DINE

Duh, huh?