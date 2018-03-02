Friday’s news – 3/2/2018

“Scam call impersonates county sheriff’s office, demands $1K for missed jury duty” – Lancaster Online

So the lion’s a day late – Today’s Weather! Weather alert today (high winds)

BAD NEWS: According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Columbia Water Company Customers will see a 8.6% rate increase in water usage bills. Others will get bigger increases.

BETTER NEWS: The Water Company did not get the huge increase it asked for. The Public Utility Commission “also prohibited the company from seeking a further general increase for at least 33 months.”

Sheriff sale listing

LEGAL NOTICE: Road materials

or quotes from articles or facebook posts

“

Join us Saturday as we launch City Gate Columbia!! Stop by for a tour of the building and to see what we are about.