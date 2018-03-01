Thursday’s news items [part 2] – 3/1/2018

NOTES from Council committee most recent (January) meeting minutes:

PARKS & RECREATION:

“A consultant will be hired through an RFP bid process. The scope of work for the consultant will be to provide information and recommendations that will be used to assess our existing parks and be used for various grant applications.”

Advisory boards (Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Youth Advisory Board) will be sought and engaged to provide input recommendations. There’ll be a meeting “between the Committee and Superintendent Tom Strickler to discuss the role of schools in a recreation program as well as the best way to identify students for the Youth Advisory Board.”

A survey to Columbia residents will be fielded.

PUBLIC SAFETY:

According to Jeff Helm “26 Food Services were completed without issue to allow all to meet 2018 licensing requirements” and there’ve been “significant progress in Emergency Management.”

According to Police Chief Jack Bromer: “Will use social media and Connections newsletter to advertise the survey. Strongly encourages all citizens, especially parents of youth, to participate. From the survey a plan will be generated in regard to how people ‘feel’ about the borough and school.”

LEGISLATIVE:

Lead paint initiatives, one way streets and drones.

PUBLIC WORKS / PROPERTY:

“possible development of a marketing/branding plan for the Borough’s compost facility” – A pitch from Materials Matters, Inc , an “ environmental consulting firm that offers a wide range of experience in developing solutions for managing and recycling residuals, evaluating residuals programs, and acquiring regulatory permits.”

"Mr. Miller will look into putting water, electric and WIFI service in for the concrete pad below Columbia Crossing."

FINANCE:

Discussion about providing assistance to purchase a new Fire Police vehicle from a Georgia fire apparatus dealer, Fouts Bros for $99,200 for the unit (after a $7000 discount), with additional costs of approximately $6000 for detailing of the vehicle

and $7000 for an electronic message board.

Continued conversation about "consideration for instituting a policy allowing for Columbia borough residents/home owners who are active volunteer members of CBFD to receive reimbursement (rebate) on all or a portion of their property taxes as provided by Pennsylvania legislature through Act 172 of 2016."

“Susquehanna Heritage (SVGA) presented a draft agreement to the borough at our request to manage the Columbia Trolley beginning with the 2018 season.”

” … due to continuing inconsistencies in purchase practices. … the following policy statement was drafted and approved for implementation by staff: ‘No further purchases made by non-management staff will be reimbursed unless the employee is directed by their manager to do so with the understanding that they will be reimbursed.’”

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT: (none posted)

There’s a School Board Committee of the Whole Meeting tonight beginning at 6:00 pm – 200 N. 5th Street, Columbia, PA 17512 – Here’s the Agenda. Rebecca Denlinger’s on the agenda with a KOZ presentation. What’s KOZ?

Arrests posted at the Columbia Police Department facebook page.

LLOYD SMUCKER: ““Wholesale bans on firearms with legitimate uses unnecessarily affect the many tens of thousands of lawful gun owners that I represent.”

RYAN AUMENT: ““I look at this issue in part from a position of having served in the military, having served in combat and being one of the few in Harrisburg who has an understanding of what these weapons are capable of.”

SOURCE: article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

FACEBOOK POST: “Just a thank to my awesome neighbors on S. EIGHTH ST. Some kids tried to steal my U.S. flag off my porch last night. My wonderful neighbors chased the ASSHOLES down and got my flag back. It’s a blessing to have caring neighbors that watch out for each other. Thank u again” – SOURCE: What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1

FACEBOOK POST: “Windy Lindy’s pretzel haus will be relocating to 17 South Second street some time in March. Please join us when we open.” SOURCE: What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1 Windy Lindy’s is a a former Market House favorite.

FACEBOOK POST: “So somebody broke in to my home and stole my 48in tv while I was away getting surgery I was gone Thursday and came home today If any one has info please let me know.” SOURCE: You know you’re from Columbia PA if…

“Arming teachers is a terrible and dangerous idea [opinion]” – Yesterday’s editorial, LNP – Always Lancaster

What? “Survey: Americans think lawmakers ignore public opinion” – Futurity

Here’s Pennsylvania’s Business One Stop Shop | Welcome to your guide for doing business in Pennsylvania!