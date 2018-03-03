17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items, part III [axe throwing; no comment, Making Americans grate and more] – 3/3/2018

heart cafeM-m-m-m, looks great, doesn’t it? A breakfast treat at Marietta’s Heart Cafe.

No Comment | “Officials at Columbia Water were not immediately available to comment,” according to this Central Penn Business Journal article about water bills.

axe-throwing

Darts … but bigger? | Axe-throwing bar trend coming to Harrisburg area”Central Penn Business Journal

GET WORSE

Recent additions to the “Making Americans grate again” list include:

 

 

