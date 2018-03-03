Saturday’s news items, part III [axe throwing; no comment, Making Americans grate and more] – 3/3/2018

M-m-m-m, looks great, doesn’t it? A breakfast treat at Marietta’s Heart Cafe.
No Comment | “Officials at Columbia Water were not immediately available to comment,” according to this Central Penn Business Journal article about water bills.
Darts … but bigger? | “Axe-throwing bar trend coming to Harrisburg area” – Central Penn Business Journal
Recent additions to the “Making Americans grate again” list include:
- We get richer with a little help from your friends | “Shortly before Trump announced tariffs, his former adviser dumped millions in steel-related stocks”
- Payback is a bitch | “Trump trade tariffs: Europe threatens US bikes, bourbon and bluejeans”
- Payoff are too | “Days before the election, Stormy Daniels threatened to cancel deal to keep alleged affair with Trump secret”
- Net neutrality: a first step | “China Presses Its Internet Censorship Efforts Across the Globe”
- Just look what the RWNJs did in Britain | “Theresa May: ‘Life is going to be different’ after Brexit”
- Citizens United | “Corporations keep claiming ‘We the People’ rights. And they’re winning”