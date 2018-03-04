Sunday’s new items [facebook posts about a hit and run; a library event; missing minutes and more] – 3/4/2018

This is a post at You know you’re from Columbia PA if… facebook page that leads a string of comments. How come this is not an incident that’s not reported at the Columbia Police Department facebook page?

Blood collection sites in Columbia | “Three Red Cross blood donation dates set in March” – Lancaster Online

Still nothing – is no news “good news?” | There are no meeting agendas nor minutes posted for the Borough’s Community Development committee – none posted at all for 2018?

Ditto on the minutes blackout for the Borough Council | No meeting minutes posted since November 2017

However | “The Borough of Columbia is soliciting bids, of not less than $100 per month, to lease portions of that parcel of property in the Borough of Columbia know (sic) as River Park for a term of not less than one year, from individuals or entities who wish to utilize such space for canoe and kayak rentals.” – Borough Website

There is a great collection of photos from yesterday’s Library Topping Off event at this post at the You know you’re from Columbia PA if… facebook page.

The newly created Ephrata Development Organization — the borough’s official economic development group is the complete focus of the MUNICIPAL BRIEF’S report on the most recent Ephrata Borough Council meeting in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Following the 1999 Columbine school mass shooting incident, the Safe School Initiative was implemented through the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center and the Department of Education’s Safe and Drug-Free Schools Program. Since then, mass shootings have continued and lots of ideas about ways to stop the shootings continue. A key output of the initiative was the development and release of the report below. This report remains the gold standard and should be read by all.

Click on the graphic to download the report.

“Global school security measures vary, but no arming teachers” – Lancaster Online

Mass shootings are domestic terrorism | Mass shootings in the US from 1982 to 2018 are not the sole domain of kids and did not involve “assault weapons”; see this database – Mother Jones

Officer’s death a “friendly fire” | “What went wrong in deadly U.S. marshals task force raid in Harrisburg?” – Penn Live

Full page Turkey Hill ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | “It’s BAAACCKKKK!! It’s the return of Five to Nine Fridays!!! You loved it and we listened. Visit us every Friday from 5pm to 9pm for 50% off specially marked items (and there are lots of them!). Offer is valid only at Pennsylvania stores.” – Turkey Hill Minit Markets facebook page

Time to buy | “Powerball Jackpot Grows To $348M After Nobody Matches Numbers” – The Patch (Austin, TX)

A rite of spring | Bankruptcy – The Washington Post

Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

We told you: First Xi – then he | Last Sunday, Columbia news, views & reviews posted this: “Just watch; POTUS admires China | “China proposes removal of two-term limit, potentially paving way for President Xi Jinping to stay on” – The Washington Post



“At a Republican fundraiser at his Mar-A-Lago resort, Donald Trump gave a speech that firmly establishes his not-so-thinly-veiled aspirations to be become America’s dictator. This was an event where the press was locked out, but a recording of Trump’s remarks manged to make its way to CNN. “‘He’s (Xi) now president for life. President for life. And he’s great,’ Trump said, according to a recording obtained by CNN. ‘I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.’” – FOX News

Can it get worse? Only every day | “As one official put it: ‘We haven’t bottomed out.'” – The Washington Post

An apple a day & six lies a day – The Washington Post