Monday’s news – 3/5/2018

teacher stress

“The hidden threat of teacher stress” The Conversation

Noticed in today’s LEGAL NOTICES at Lancaster Online Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 “invites sealed electronic bids” for supplies. That’s a new one for us; here’s how SEALED ELECTRONIC BIDs work.

Garbage in, garbage out: Incinerating trash is not an effective way to protect the climate or reduce waste” – The Conversation

bulb snatcher

Ever notice you often don’t have a camera at exactly the right time? Watched a squirrel come down the tree and start digging at the base of a tree. Then watched him scamper up the tree with a spring flower bulb. You can (just barely) see the little furry creature up there on a branch munching away on the bulb.

Just because it’s a 501 (c) (3) does not mean it’s an honest one | “State and federal officials accuse veterans nonprofit of misleading donors”The Center for Public Integrity

“What does it mean to be a 501(c)(3) organization?”The Foundation Group

