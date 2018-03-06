Tuesday, 3/6/2018 – Snow coming

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 417 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018 PAZ057>059-065-066-062300- /O.CON.KCTP.WS.A.0005.180307T0500Z-180308T0500Z/ Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster 417 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PAZ066&warncounty=PAC071&firewxzone=PAZ066&local_place1=Lancaster%20PA&product1=Winter+Storm+Watch&lat=40.0381&lon=-76.3013

Like this: Like Loading... Related