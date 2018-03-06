17512 Columbia

Tuesday, 3/6/2018 – Snow coming

oh no snow

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
417 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018

Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon,
York, and Lancaster
417 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches
  or more possible.
https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PAZ066&warncounty=PAC071&firewxzone=PAZ066&local_place1=Lancaster%20PA&product1=Winter+Storm+Watch&lat=40.0381&lon=-76.3013

