Tuesday, 3/6/2018 – Snow coming

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
417 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018
PAZ057>059-065-066-062300-
/O.CON.KCTP.WS.A.0005.180307T0500Z-180308T0500Z/
Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon,
York, and Lancaster
417 AM EST Tue Mar 6 2018
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches
or more possible.
https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PAZ066&warncounty=PAC071&firewxzone=PAZ066&local_place1=Lancaster%20PA&product1=Winter+Storm+Watch&lat=40.0381&lon=-76.3013
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related