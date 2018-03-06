More Tuesday news – 3/6/2018

“UGI’s gas meter placements remain contentious in historic Lancaster” – Lancaster Online

But UGI says: “There are real customer benefits associated with relocation of meters from positions inside a home or business to an outside location. Meter relocation enhances safety, access and customer convenience. Outside meter locations allow UGI to shut off gas more quickly in the event of an emergency. In addition, UGI is required to periodically inspect and service customer meters and out meter locations allow UGI to conduct routine service/inspection activity without inconveniencing customers.

“The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has established regulations (52 Pa. Code §59.18) designed to enhance gas safety by requiring ‘meters and regulators must be located outside and above ground.’ However, the PUC’s rules permit gas utilities to consider not relocating a gas meter to an outside location under certain conditions.”

Government inaction in action

No December Council minutes yet!

No 2018 documents from the Community Development Committee either!

One of the letters-the-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster praises the newly announced (but not imposed) 250 word letter limit: “LNP implementing a once a- month time limit and a 250 word length count for letters to the editor was long overdue. Opinions are worthy of consideration. There seem to be numerous self-styled “experts” on many subjects, but it might be appropriate for opinions to contain at least a modicum of truth or solid fact.”

Yet again in today’s newspaper, the word count announcement is not monitored.

Like this a lot | “Lancaster Entrepreneurship Coalition to help business startups” – Lancaster Online

Like this too | “Fruition Collective’s mission is to present innovative examples of alternative music, performance, visual art, poetry, and educational programming.”