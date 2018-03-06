“When Twenty-Six Thousand Stinkbugs Invade Your Home” – The New Yorker

It’s an unlikely article one might expect to see in The New Yorker. But if you really want to have a “long read” about this adversarial pest – one we all know so well – read this article.

“These uniquely versatile bugs are decimating crops and infiltrating houses all across the country. Will we ever be able to get rid of them?”

by Kathryn Shultz

“One October night a few years back, Pam Stone was downstairs watching television with her partner, Paul Zimmerman, when it struck her that their house was unusually cold. Stone and Zimmerman live just outside Landrum, South Carolina, in an A-frame cabin; upstairs in their bedroom, French doors lead out to a raised deck. That week, autumn had finally descended on the Carolinas, killing off the mosquitoes and sending nighttime temperatures plummeting, and the previous evening the couple had opened those doors a crack to take advantage of the cool air. Now, sitting in front of the TV, Stone suddenly realized that she’d left them open and went up to close them.

"Zimmerman was still downstairs when he heard her scream."