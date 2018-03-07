MOVE – “DO SOMETHING” – COMMUNICATE

In the military, there’s a mission axiom for readiness; it’s MOVE-SHOOT-COMMUNICATE.
Frankly, those words are easily translatable into other sectors of public service, too. Those who serve the public ought to be able to MOVE-SOMETHING (insert primary purpose or reason for existence) here)-COMMUNICATE.
A citizen look (google reconnaissance) about the area this morning shows these municipalities and school districts have alertetrd their constituents of the impending weather hazard.
- Lancaster City – Street cleaning cancelled
- West Hempfield Township – No trash service today
- West Hempfield Police Department – Winter Storm Warning in effect
- Donegal School District – School closed
- Penn Manor School District – School Closed
- Hempfield School District – School closed
Clearly these municipal and school district entities care about alterting and informing their citizens to impending hazards and hazardous conditions.