17512 Columbia

MOVE – “DO SOMETHING” – COMMUNICATE

communicate

In the military, there’s a mission axiom for readiness; it’s MOVE-SHOOT-COMMUNICATE.

Frankly, those words are easily translatable into other sectors of public service, too. Those who serve the public ought to be able to MOVE-SOMETHING (insert primary purpose or reason for existence) here)-COMMUNICATE.

A citizen look (google reconnaissance) about the area this morning shows these municipalities and school districts have alertetrd their constituents of the impending weather hazard.

Clearly these municipal and school district entities care about alterting and informing their citizens to impending hazards and hazardous conditions.

