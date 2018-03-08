17512 Columbia

“In southcentral Pa, low-income residents are at risk as personal care homes rapidly close” – The Evening Sun

pc home

This article from The Evening Sun says, ” … personal care homes, the oft-overlooked tier of care that comes between living alone and entering a nursing home facility, are swiftly disappearing in southcentral Pennsylvania, especially for low-income residents.”

Personal Care Homes are defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Website as:

“Personal Care Homes (PCHs) are residences that provide shelter, meals, supervision and assistance with personal care tasks, typically for older people, or people with physical, behavioral health, or cognitive disabilities who are unable to care for themselves but do not need nursing home or medical care. While available services vary and are based on the individual needs of each resident, services provided at a typical PCH include assistance with:

  • Eating/drinking
  • Walking/getting in and out of bed or chair
  • Toileting/bowel and bladder management
  • Bathing
  • Personal hygiene
  • Arranging for and managing health care
  • Making/keeping doctor’s appointments
  • Assisting with or administering medications
  • Positioning in bed or chair
  • Doing laundry
  • Arranging for transportation
  • Shopping/managing finances
  • Using the telephone/writing letters
  • Caring for possessions
  • Participating in social/recreational activities
  • Using prosthetics
  • Getting and caring for seasonal clothes

In Lancaster County, the Lancaster County Office of Aging Website maintains a listing: “the Personal Care Home List (PDF). The facilities that appear on this list are all fully licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare. Although every effort has been made by the Office of Aging to provide sufficient information on the different personal care facilities in Lancaster County, this list is not intended to be exhaustive or all-inclusive.”

