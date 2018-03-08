“In southcentral Pa, low-income residents are at risk as personal care homes rapidly close” – The Evening Sun

This article from The Evening Sun says, ” … personal care homes, the oft-overlooked tier of care that comes between living alone and entering a nursing home facility, are swiftly disappearing in southcentral Pennsylvania, especially for low-income residents.”

Personal Care Homes are defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Website as:

“Personal Care Homes (PCHs) are residences that provide shelter, meals, supervision and assistance with personal care tasks, typically for older people, or people with physical, behavioral health, or cognitive disabilities who are unable to care for themselves but do not need nursing home or medical care. While available services vary and are based on the individual needs of each resident, services provided at a typical PCH include assistance with:

Eating/drinking

Walking/getting in and out of bed or chair

Toileting/bowel and bladder management

Bathing

Personal hygiene

Arranging for and managing health care

Making/keeping doctor’s appointments

Assisting with or administering medications

Positioning in bed or chair Doing laundry

Arranging for transportation

Shopping/managing finances

Using the telephone/writing letters

Caring for possessions

Participating in social/recreational activities

Using prosthetics

Getting and caring for seasonal clothes

In Lancaster County, the Lancaster County Office of Aging Website maintains a listing: “the Personal Care Home List (PDF). The facilities that appear on this list are all fully licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare. Although every effort has been made by the Office of Aging to provide sufficient information on the different personal care facilities in Lancaster County, this list is not intended to be exhaustive or all-inclusive.”