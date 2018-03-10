Saturday’s news items [transparency; rabies; Daylight Saving Time & more] – 3/10/2018

Nah, this doesn’t happen in PA’s legislature! | “In fear for life, Toohil gets PFA against state rep” – The Citizens’ Voice

LNP – Always Lancaster editorial: “Cats are key to erasing rabies problem here” – “Stop feeding feral cats. If you see them in your neighborhood, call a local animal organization, such as Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, which operates feral cat trapneuter- vaccinate-return clinics. And consider making a donation toward TNR programs. Another possible solution is requiring some form of identification for pet cats (such as a tag) to be worn at all times, the way Rhode Island does, so it’s easy to distinguish between an unvaccinated stray and a cared-for pet. And whenever possible, pet cats should also be kept indoors.”

The Borough Council’s Community Development Committee has no meeting agendas nor minutes posted in 2018 to date.

POLICE LOG | “EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Waldo V. Shepard, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with felony drug dealing after police found $66,000 worth of powder and crack cocaine and $2,000 in marijuana and cash after Jan. 26 searches of two vehicles, a garage in the 800 block of Purple Lane in Columbia, and a home in the 300 block of Honey Locust Square in East Lampeter Township, the district attorney’s office said.” | MANOR TWP.: Larry R. Eisenberger, 62, of the 300 block of Poplar Street, Columbia, was charged following a Feb. 12 vehicle crash on Columbia Avenue at Eisenhower Boulevard, police said.- LNP – Always Lancaster



FREE PARKING DURING FOURTH FRIDAY HOURS – Columbia Spy

“Fourth Friday is a monthly happening inviting the public to enjoy an evening visiting galleries, antique, restaurants, specialty shops & various venues in Columbia, Marietta, and Wrightsville. The evening provides opportunities to view exhibits from local and regional artists, to enjoy refreshments, special events and promotions, while discovering the distinct charm of the Susquehanna River communities. Check back for March details!

Turn clocks ahead tonight | Mar 11, 2018 – Daylight Saving Time Starts

“When local standard time is about to reach

Sunday, March 11, 2018, 2:00:00 am clocks are turned forward 1 hour to

Sunday, March 11, 2018, 3:00:00 am local daylight time instead.

“Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 11, 2018 than the day before. There will be more light in the evening. Also called Spring Forward, Summer Time, and Daylight Savings Time.”

God & Guns … and the curtailment of others’ free speech | Seem to be the answers if the letters-to-the-editor writers in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. And there’s a letter that doubts that kids in schools could have sentiments about guns: “Did these kids ever take time to investigate that a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun?”

One School District releases information | “Police: Suspect accused of making bomb threat against Eastern York School District has been arrested” – FOX43-TV