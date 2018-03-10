17512 Columbia

Transparency | For citizens: for real or an ideal?

COUNCIL IS WRONG

Just under two years ago there was a flurry of newspaper articles about transparency and Columbia’s interpretations and actions. Here are links to those LNP – Always Lnacaster pieces.

April 4, 2016 | “In Columbia, public documents given after the fact, and for a price”Lancaster Online

April 6, 2016 | “Local government boards, including Columbia Borough Council, need to stop playing games with the public’s right to know” – Editorial, LNP – Always Lancaster

May 18, 2016 | “Columbia Borough Council opens up to public with policy changes”Lancaster Online (Insider report)

 

  1. Brian, it’s good that you published those articles from 2016. A famous writer once wrote that we are “the United States of amnesia.”

