Sunday’s news items [Let the sunshine in; one minute cat video; coffee; food serving inspections, land bank properties & more] – 3/11/2018

From today’s POLICE LOG | DUI charged: “MANOR TWP.: Larry R. Eisenberger, 62, of the 300 block of Poplar Street, Columbia, was charged following a Feb. 12 vehicle crash on Columbia Avenue at Eisenhower Boulevard, police said.” – Lancaster Online

This tab is on the Columbia news, views & reviews year round | “Open government is good government” |Join us in a nationwide discussion about the importance of access to public information and what it means for you and your community. Sunshine Week | March 11-17, 2018 Today’s editorial in LNP – Always Lancaster is on the importance of transparency in government: “So, yes, we have an agenda — to make sure our readers have access to information. It’s not so much an agenda as it is a mission, and we view encryption as a big step in the wrong direction. “A step in the right direction would be for the Pennsylvania Legislature to pass House Bill 1531, which would strengthen the Sunshine Act by requiring government agencies to make meeting agendas available to the public prior to all public meetings. It could happen anywhere! | “Yekaterina Mamay, 20, a journalism student from Kurgan, Russia, knows that the press in her country is not free, but she plans to vote to reelect Vladimir Putin in the country’s presidential election March 18.” – The Washington Post

At this Lancaster County Land Bank Authority Webpage, Columbia properties are listed. Also there’s a video tour of a property undergoing rehabilitation.

Tuesday, March 20 at the Columbia High School Library.

National School Walkout defender in York County | “Any student charged while participating in Wednesday’s National School Walkout can count on local attorney Chris Ferro to represent them for free.” – The York Dispatch

Looks like some of those serving up Italian fare have joined the ranks of “bad fods serving places | Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

When? | The cover story in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster tackles Lancaster County’s land use and asks the question “When will the county run out of land?” Good news in the article shows that the Columbia/Marietta area is part of the proposed 2040 Residential Developmental Density Target zone. Growth will come.

NO SURPRISE HERE: Our representative in Wonderland joined the “yes” vote to allow Scott Pruitt’s continued travel excess paid for by US taxpayers. “SCOTT PRUITT`S FIRST-CLASS TRAVEL: Voting 186-227, the House on March 7 defeated a bid by Democrats to stipulate there is no authority in HR 1917 for Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Administration, ‘to charter a flight or travel in any class of air accommodation above coach class’ while on official business. This followed public disclosures that Pruitt and aides accompanying him spent about $197,000 on first-class tickets and chartered flights between March and August last year, including $1,641 to fly Pruitt from Washington, D.C., to New York City in June in a first-class seat. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.” –