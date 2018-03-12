17512 Columbia

Monday’s news items [meeting notices; hoops bracket & more] – 3/12/2018

Obituary: Former Columbia Market House manager, Ralph KreiserLancaster Online

applause

Applause is due the government and school district entities that submit what’s on the agendas of their impending meeting for publication in LNP – Always Lancaster.

Remember the monthly Columbia Borough Council meeting is tonight at 7:00 pm at the Borough Office. See the agenda here: 3-12-18 Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda.

2018_mff_bracketThe road begins: Here is the link to the bracket.

LEGAL NOTICE – Property Seizure: In this legal notice, a Columbia property is listed: “244 S 2ND ST COLUMBIA PA” – Lancaster Online

gs logoHappy Anniversary, Girl Scouts | Today is the Girls Scouts anniversary – founded in 1912. Support the Girl Scouts – buy cookies.

Events at the National Watch & Clock Museum | Saturday, March 17, 2018 – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – TIMETalk : Donating Objects to a Museum | The National Watch & Clock Museum’s Director, Noel Poirier, will present on the process of how one should go about making an object donation to a museum. What are the procedures, benefits, pitfalls, concerns, etc. that any museum donor should be aware of when considering making a donation to a museum. See the complete calendar of events here.

No automatic alt text available.

Communicating with people | “I want to talk for a few minutes with the people of the United States about banking.”History.com

“The most popular car in every state” FOX43-TV

Citizens want this too! | “Governor Tom Wolf wants to ban gifts to all elected state officials and to suspend pay for himself, lawmakers and their top aides when they have not fully enacted a budget by the annual deadline.” – WITF

crime watch

Meet the other guy who wants to kill drug dealers | We have one who idolizes this one.The New Yorker

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s