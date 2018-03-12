Monday’s news items [meeting notices; hoops bracket & more] – 3/12/2018

Obituary: Former Columbia Market House manager, Ralph Kreiser – Lancaster Online

Applause is due the government and school district entities that submit what’s on the agendas of their impending meeting for publication in LNP – Always Lancaster.

Remember the monthly Columbia Borough Council meeting is tonight at 7:00 pm at the Borough Office. See the agenda here: 3-12-18 Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda.

LEGAL NOTICE – Property Seizure: In this legal notice, a Columbia property is listed: “244 S 2ND ST COLUMBIA PA” – Lancaster Online

Happy Anniversary, Girl Scouts | Today is the Girls Scouts anniversary – founded in 1912. Support the Girl Scouts – buy cookies.

Events at the National Watch & Clock Museum | Saturday, March 17, 2018 – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – TIMETalk : Donating Objects to a Museum | The National Watch & Clock Museum’s Director, Noel Poirier, will present on the process of how one should go about making an object donation to a museum. What are the procedures, benefits, pitfalls, concerns, etc. that any museum donor should be aware of when considering making a donation to a museum. See the complete calendar of events here.

Communicating with people | “I want to talk for a few minutes with the people of the United States about banking.” – History.com

“The most popular car in every state” – FOX43-TV

Citizens want this too! | “Governor Tom Wolf wants to ban gifts to all elected state officials and to suspend pay for himself, lawmakers and their top aides when they have not fully enacted a budget by the annual deadline.” – WITF

Meet the other guy who wants to kill drug dealers | We have one who idolizes this one. – The New Yorker