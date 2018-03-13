Tuesday’s news items [Hemp; Gun violence walkout; legal notices & more] – 3/13/2018

“Politicians stump on transparency and are all about open access, until they have something they want to keep secret. The need for transparency in local, state and federal government transcends parties and political ideologies.” – Extracted from The Valdosta Daily Times opinion published at Columbia Spy.

“Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school. –

Parents have the right to send their kids to school in the mornings and see them home alive at the end of the day.”

“At Columbia School District there will be a time of silence and statements at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Superintendent Tom Strickler.” – from an article at LNP – Always Lancaster.

The name QOOR, LLC came up at last night’s council meeting.

Curious citations | From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “LITITZ: Eric Bradley Stauffer, 38, of Lititz, was charged after allegedly stealing floor tiles from Rodney Lane Laundromat on Feb. 21. Stauffer was charged earlier this month with corruption of minors for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 16-year-old girl.”

LEGAL NOTICES: Columbia to “PURCHASE A T3 COMPOST TROMMEL SCREEN” and a Zoning Hearing about a “SPECIAL EXCEPTION S AND OR VARIANCE S TO CONVERT A RESIDENTIAL USE INTO A RELIGIOUS COUNSELING RETREAT“ – Lancaster Online

“Industrial hemp is a versatile agricultural plant which could one day be a valuable crop option for Pennsylvania farmers.” – PA Department of Agriculture Website

CLARIFICATIONS | “Single Applicant: A person desiring to conduct an industrial hemp research project (independent of an institution of higher education) may submit an Industrial Hemp Research application directly to PDA. If the project is approved, the person shall enter into a contract with PDA and be issued an industrial hemp research project permit. All persons permitted to grow industrial hemp must either own the property where hemp will be cultivated, or be a member of a validly-formed legal entity (i.e., an LLC, corporation, etc.) with all other stakeholders involved in the project. (NOTE: Person — Throughout this document, a natural person, corporation, foundation, organization, business trust, estate, limited liability company, licensed corporation, trust, partnership, limited liability partnership, association, or other form of legal business entity, as well as a state or local government entity.)”

There are other – than an LLC – Forms of Common Business Entities in Pennsylvania.