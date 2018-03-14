17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items – 03-14-2018

2018 STREET SWEEPING SEASON | Street Sweeping will begin Monday, March 19, 2018.  Please be sure to move your vehicle on the designated street sweeping days in your neighborhood.” – Borough Website

pi day3.14 | STEM kids know this day! | “This Pi Day, Calculate the Value of Pi for Yourself”Wired+

Stephen Hawking diesAl Jazeera

Borough approves one-year River Park Concession agreement at Monday’s meeting “only for the following purposes: the rental of canoes and kayaks and for the provision of river tours” for $200 a month.

The Edible Classroom is a non-profit organization serving the Lancaster area that partners with schools to create and sustain learning gardens and to develop customized programs that complement standards-based curriculum. At Monday’s council meeting, council approved a not-to-exceed $11,000 motion to introduce The Edible Classroom‘s 10-week summer youth program as part of the Parks and Recreation programming. The cost for 30 attendees is projected at $650 per week.

Harrisburg’s council approved no-meter charges after 5:00 pm – Pennlive

congress snuck“Congress packed budget bill with special breaks for Washington insiders” The Center for Public Integrity

Bad sign or good sign? | “It’s a bad sign for Republicans that the 18th District race is razor-tight.”CNN

Cool in York | YRK Creative “I think our culture that we have established is very unique.” – Central Penn Business Journal [NO, it’s not. Something is unique or it’s not. It’s kind of like pregnancy. You cannot be very pregnant and something cannot be very unique.]

A mind is a terrible thing to poison | “Teacher accused of feeding puppy to snapping turtle in front of students” – FOX43-TV

