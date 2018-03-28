On Wednesday [Still chilly, digital junkyards, “frugal” bargain opportunities & more] – 3/28/2018

Couple of rainy days on tap.
Equally as unsightly as a bunch of rusting truck trailers, a community’s gateway roads include digital appearance. These out-of-date and not updated Webpages and facebook pages give digital visitors “less than positive” impression of Columbia.
Update them or take them down!
Anniversary | “Partial meltdown at TMI was 39 years ago, vintage photos” – PennLive
“The teens who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida became huge targets for online misinformation. And it’s still happening.“ – BuzzFeedNews
“VA to increase Veterans’ access to mental health services” – VA Blog
Act a Lady – at F&M College| April 5 ~ 7, 2018 at 7:30 P.M. and April 8, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Roschel Performing Arts Center | Adult $10, FPS and Senior $5, Student $1
Interesting, very interesting! | This is part of a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster” “It certainly can’t hurt that, at least in my opinion, the lawyer who did such a lousy job representing the township for the last host agreement now works for the waste authority. Anyone attending township meetings would have thought he already worked for LCSW-MA.”
“‘A Cabinet of Conspicuous Corruption’: Extravagant spending by public officials has become a trademark of the Trump administration. But President Trump hasn’t exactly been a good role model.“
“Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment: what’s the difference?” – The Conversation
Just a way to get Customers? “Stormy Daniels to perform at multiple clubs in Pa.” – PennLive