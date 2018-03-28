On Wednesday [Still chilly, digital junkyards, “frugal” bargain opportunities & more] – 3/28/2018

Couple of rainy days on tap.

Equally as unsightly as a bunch of rusting truck trailers, a community’s gateway roads include digital appearance. These out-of-date and not updated Webpages and facebook pages give digital visitors “less than positive” impression of Columbia.

Update them or take them down!

Still no action at this GoFundMe project!

Anniversary | “Partial meltdown at TMI was 39 years ago, vintage photos” – PennLive

“The teens who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida became huge targets for online misinformation. And it’s still happening.“ – BuzzFeedNews

“VA to increase Veterans’ access to mental health services” – VA Blog

Act a Lady – at F&M College| April 5 ~ 7, 2018 at 7:30 P.M. and April 8, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Roschel Performing Arts Center | Adult $10, FPS and Senior $5, Student $1 “When the men of a small Prohibition-era town decide to put on a play dressed in ‘fancy-type, women-type clothes,’ the whole community is affected. Gender lines blur, eyebrows raise, identities explode, and stage personas begin to bleed into everyday life.”

Interesting, very interesting! | This is part of a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster” “It certainly can’t hurt that, at least in my opinion, the lawyer who did such a lousy job representing the township for the last host agreement now works for the waste authority. Anyone attending township meetings would have thought he already worked for LCSW-MA.”

From the FRUGAL LANCASTER email: Tonight at midnight (Wednesday, March 28, 12:00 am), new deals will go live on Local Flavor and there are some good ones! Use these links to get to them quickly. (Tip: Most of these don’t sell out until after 7am, so you should be fine just setting your alarm clock early, if you’re not a night owl.)

“‘A Cabinet of Conspicuous Corruption’: Extravagant spending by public officials has become a trademark of the Trump administration. But President Trump hasn’t exactly been a good role model.“

“Rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment: what’s the difference?” – The Conversation

Just a way to get Customers? “Stormy Daniels to perform at multiple clubs in Pa.” – PennLive