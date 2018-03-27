Tuesday’s news items – 3/27/2018

Two Columbia boys basketball players, Jaden Neal and Alex Retamar, earned honorable mention status on the All-Star lists for boys basketball in the 2017-18 season.
Who said “I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy … I considered the war in Vietnam already lost.” – Yep, another swamp creature. – Task & Purpose
Holy crap … and now he’s the National Security Advisor.
45 welcomes another liar to the swamp | “Bolton Fabricated Lies that Justified War on Iraq” – The Real News
Actually notice(s) seeking | SEALED BIDS FOR WALNUT STREET IMPROVEMENTS – SEALED BIDS FOR S 8TH STREET CDBG PHASE 2 IMPROVEMENTS – SEALED BIDS FOR BETHEL STREET IMPROVEMENTS – Lancaster Online
When did people in porn movies become porn stars? When did sex acts become performances?
John 8:44 is perfect for JOHN Bolton. It is unfortunate that NPR and other radio and TV stations and much of the print media say nothing about Bolton’s huge involvement in getting Pres. G. W. Bush to attack Iraq 15 years ago. “The United States of amnesia.” ~ Gore Vidal