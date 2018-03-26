17512 Columbia

On a chilly Monday morning, today’s news items include land bank minutes; chaos in Wonderland and more] – 3/25/2018

Columbia is a scoreboard leader | Page one on the Land Bank Authority’s Website.

landbank

At the Land Bank’s January meeting, there was a presentation that featured an “onscreen inventory of Columbia properties” click here to download the minutes to see a property-by-property report.

Lancaster’s having a tough time offloading their white elephant, too!Lancaster Online

$antorum: ever out of touch with people CBS News

GET WORSE

Another secretary going?The Hill

Kinda’ says a lot when a “porn star” come off as “righteous” in her revelations about 45! 60 Minutes

“Nuns raise large cross next to Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline”WITF

market house pages

As people google Columbia Market House, they’ll find links

( www.columbiamarkethouse.com and a facebook page ) to a defunct operation. If they decide to come to the Market House, they’ll find an empty structure – Columbia can do better.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s