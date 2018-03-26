On a chilly Monday morning, today’s news items include land bank minutes; chaos in Wonderland and more] – 3/25/2018

Columbia is a scoreboard leader | Page one on the Land Bank Authority’s Website.

At the Land Bank’s January meeting, there was a presentation that featured an “onscreen inventory of Columbia properties” – click here to download the minutes to see a property-by-property report.

Lancaster’s having a tough time offloading their white elephant, too! – Lancaster Online

$antorum: ever out of touch with people – CBS News

Another secretary going? – The Hill

Kinda’ says a lot when a “porn star” come off as “righteous” in her revelations about 45! – 60 Minutes

“Nuns raise large cross next to Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline” – WITF

As people google Columbia Market House, they’ll find links

( www.columbiamarkethouse.com and a facebook page ) to a defunct operation. If they decide to come to the Market House, they’ll find an empty structure – Columbia can do better.