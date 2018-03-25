Sunday’s news [“hit & run ” of a house; the awakening; Catholic girls to state finals & more] – 3/25/2018

FINALLY … it’s happening! A moral awakening – in Lancaster – in York – in Harrisburg – in DC!

‘If you are 25 or older, we’re not talking to you’ – The Boston Globe [Reminiscent of a theme from another era that supported some change for a while: “We have a saying in the movement that we don’t trust anybody over 30.”]



People are tired of the staid “old” entrenched politicians who don’t represent the ideals of their nation. “‘Vote them out!’: Thousands register to vote at U.S. gun-control marches” – Reuters

“Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don’t stand in the doorway

Don’t block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

There’s a battle outside

And it is ragin’.

It’ll soon shake your windows

And rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin’.

Throughout the land

And don’t criticize

What you can’t understand

Your sons and your daughters

Are beyond your command

Your old road is

Rapidly agin’.

Please get out of the new one

If you can’t lend your hand

For the times they are a-changin’ Come mothers and fathersThroughout the landAnd don’t criticizeWhat you can’t understandYour sons and your daughtersAre beyond your commandYour old road isRapidly agin’.Please get out of the new oneIf you can’t lend your hand

“It saddens me that these schools (Hempfield and Warwick) would discipline them for the very things they should be teaching them — to fight to make needed changes and against injustices by exercising their First Amendment rights.” – from a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“older white male” sought in hit and run … of a house – Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page

Catholic girls (still Perfect) back for state title – Lancaster Online

“Young Catholics told the Vatican on Saturday they want a more transparent and authentic church … ” – The New York Daily News

Who’s really at fault? Dark clothing at night – crossing a highway in a non-pedestrian designated unlighted crossing – what could go wrong? | “How a Self-Driving Uber Killed a Pedestrian in Arizona” – The New York Times

Laws with no teeth says a commenter to this week’s inspections article | “So … a repeat violation … What does that tell you about these useless inspections .. Hang a sign on their window saying they failed the inspection … otherwise there will be more repeat violations … | Lancaster County Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Polarized: These are responses from the opposing marchers:

“ignorant sheep who are being spoon-fed by liberal teachers.”

“I can’t depend on anybody else to defend me or my family.”

“She’s not a true American! Shame on you!”

“Are you even from this country?”

“A lot of the millennials, our age group, is left-leaning.”