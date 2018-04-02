Monday’s news, part 1 [walking, markets, things to do & other news] – 4/2/2018

Street Sweeping will begin Monday, April 2, 2018

Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 5K walk in Columbia on Friday May 4 through Sunday May 6. Start point is Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Start anytime each day between 8 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.; finish by 4:00 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3.00, all others free. Walk at your own pace. Everyone is welcome to participate. For questions, contact Maria Roshon at 717-330-8751 or visit www.avaclubs.org/pdp.

This walk will feature the Civil War and Underground Railway history of Columbia as well as the Northwest Lancaster County River Trial. Some historic sites that you will pass include Wright’s Ferry Mansion, Mt. Bethel Cemetery and the Turkey Hill Experience. You will also pass Zion Hill Cemetery – the burial site of many black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Some of these soldiers are from the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, portrayed in the 1989 film “Glory.” Also offered at the same start location will be similar walks in Marietta (sponsored by Susquehanna Rovers) and Wrightsville (sponsored by York White Rose Wanderers).

Note: This event is sponsored by Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club, a nonprofit organization promoting fitness through noncompetitive family sports. Any questions regarding this submission, please contact: Virginia Hunsberger, 717-361-7464

“In 2017, Family First Health made a conscious decision as an organization to focus on four quality measures for our patients: colorectal cancer screenings, cervical cancer screenings, hypertension control and dental sealants for children.” Read more here.

“Did you hear the one about the fast-food-loving, exercise-averse President who got a rave health review from his doctor and then nominated him to run a vast government agency with three hundred and seventy thousand employees and an annual budget of close to two hundred billion dollars?” – Read about the “Conservative Plot to Oust an Able Secretary of Veterans Affairs.”

35th Holocaust & Genocide Conference | April 11 – 13, 2018

Gordinier Hall | Millersville University



This annual conference will commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, and the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising. Lawrence Douglas, Amherst College and Lawrence Baron, San Diego State University, will serve as keynote speakers. This event is free and open to the public.

Storytelling Workshop Register Now! | Learn the fundamental principles of storytelling, through creative exercises that will help you tell your life stories. The Innovative Arts Program for adults 55+ will run for ten sessions, each an hour in length, and will take place at Millersville University's Ware Center in downtown Lancaster beginning April 6.