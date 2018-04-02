More news on Monday [it’s snowing, vintage Alice, quotes & more] – 4/2/2018

Yep, it’s April and it’s snowing.

This and several dozen excellent visuals are shown on Columbia Spy’s Website as it chronicles the town in photos.

Alice Cooper at his best!

And “In 1996, Alice recorded this version of ‘King Herods Song’ for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new version of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’” – Youtube

Yep! | “It’s a short trip from “March for Our Lives” to “Vote for Our Lives.” – a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster



And this is the POTUS? | Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! – Donald J. Trump Tweet

Footloose and fact-free! POTUS | “If the P.O. ‘increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.’ This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!” – from a Donald J. Trump Tweet

We agree | ‘‘I’ve never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now. This turmoil every single day — the tweeting, the hiring and firing.” – Charles Barkley in this article.

Maybe, just maybe, Columbia should consider a feline officer? | “Military working cat program underway at ‘The Old Guard’” – US Army Website

This isn’t an April Fools’ joke | “Are ‘Trump Christians’ really Christian?” – The Boston Globe

Ohtani wins his first – Los Angeles Angels Website