Starview Brews coming to Columbia | Cimarron Properties continues to inspire downtown development

Columbia, PA 17512, April 2, 2018 – Columbia Developer, Cimarron Properties announces that Starview Brews has leased part of their property located at 224 Locust Street in historic downtown Columbia, PA which also houses the Susquehanna Center for the Creative Arts.

Scheduled to open in late fall of 2018, Starview Brews was founded by longtime brewer Mike Knaub of York, PA. Mike’s passion for brewing great beer dates back over 25 years and his specialty is handcrafted European Lagers. Mike is also a BJCP Certified Judge.

Starview Brews will offer lite fare and specialty foods along with Mike’s signature house beef jerky. The new brewery operation will include a convivial taproom and several areas for patrons to relax and experience great beer and enjoy the amazing atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to welcome Starview Brews to this beautiful historic building. Starview Brews is an exciting venture and will be another key part of the revitalization of downtown Columbia,” says Don Murphy, President of Cimarron Properties. Cimarron renovated the old tobacco warehouse building in 2014 and received an award from the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County for its restoration.

With the Susquehanna River and nearby towns, Marietta and Wrightsville in close proximity the Starview Brewery will be themed around the rich history of the local area. Just a short distance from the Columbia Crossing and River Park, visitors to the river and Northwest Lancaster County River Trail will find another great destination to unwind after enjoying all that the area has to offer.

Cimarron Properties formed in 2009, is a key commercial real estate investment and development company owned by Don and Becky Murphy.

Cimarron has invested heavily in downtown Columbia and currently owns and manages 11 assets. Their strength lies in its ability to significantly improve key historical buildings and return them to attractive, functional assets. Current projects include the complete renovation of 301 Locust Street, formerly Jack Horner Shoe Store into Café 301 on the main level and 6 upper level apartments which are now accessible by a newly installed elevator.

The Murphy’s also recently acquired Hinkle’s Restaurant and is in the process of remodeling the interior of the building with additional seating capacity and new gift shop to make it an even larger destination. For more information, please contact Don Murphy at donmurphy012@gmail.com or (717) 278-7979.