Tuesday news items – 4//3/2018

The School District’s Board of Directors Committee of the Whole meets on Thursday evening; here are the agenda items:
– COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING –
1. Welcome and Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Notice of Executive Session after School Board Meeting on March 15, 2018 for Budget/Personnel matters
5. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only
6. Action Item for Tonight
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Personnel Report
|b. Information Item
7. Communication
8. Agenda Items – Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President)
|a. Discussion on Minutes
|b. Action Item – Approve Minutes as listed:
9. Agenda Items – Curriculum & Instruction (Mrs. Kedney – Chair)
|a. Discussion of Curriculum & Instruction Items
10. Agenda Items – Finance and Audit/Property (Mr. Knighton – Chair)
|a. Discussion of Committee Items
|b. Action Item – Approve the Lancaster-Lebanon IU #13 General Operating Budget for 2018-19
|c. Action Item – Approve Meal and Item Prices for the 2018-19 School Year
|d. Action Item – Approve the Use of Facilities as listed:
|e. Action Item – Approve Waiver of Fees for Library
11. Agenda Items – Personnel/Extra-Curricular (Mr. Ford – Chair)
|a. Discussion of Committee Items
|b. Action Item – Approve the New Co-op Agreements with Day Spring Christian Academy and CBSD for 2018-19 as listed:
12. Old Business
|a. Discussion on Senate Bill 2 and Resolution
13. New Business
|a. First Reading of Policy 150 – Comparability of Services
|b. First Reading of Policy 255 – Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care
|c. First Reading of Policy 810.2 – Transportation – Video/Audio Recording
|d. First Reading of Policy 918 – Title I Parent and Family Engagement
14. Superintendent Updates
15. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items
16. Adjournment
