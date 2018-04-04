Wednesday’s news items – 4/4/2018

… HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING … – National Weather Service

A pattern at TV station | “Flora Posteraro wasn’t alone; group of staffers filed complaint about abc27 management last year” – Penn Live

Do yourself a favor today. Go to Google and Click on the graphic! It’s the anniversary of 90th birthday of Maja Angelou.

“Google Celebrates Dr. Maya Angelou With A Stunning Doodle” – Refinery 29

“NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN EFFECTIVE MAY 7, 2018” – Columbia Police Department facebook page

“Weekend chill, snow could be central Pa.’s last dose of winter weather” – Penn Live

“Curbside yard waste collection will begin Monday, April 9th, 2018 and continue every Monday until the end of the season. The yard waste center will continue to be open the second Saturday of every month for Borough residents to drop their yard waste.” – Borough Website

You’re not alone, Rich Burrill | This is extracted from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “They have made our nation a kleptocracy. — Kakistocracy: A state or society governed by its least suitable or competent citizens. — Kleptocracy: A state whose rulers use political power to steal their country’s resources.”

Rose Weaver is shown in this LNP – Always Lancaster article about festivals. The Taste of River Towns event is this weekend. – Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Website

“Fill up your cup at the Railroad House Inn’s 3rd Annual Chowderfest, benefiting local community charities and nonprofit organizations. The day will feature many local restaurants, food trucks and catering companies. Sample approximately 15 different soups, gumbos, chowders and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites, and winners in different categories will be announced. There will also be a silent auction and entertainment provided by local musicians. Keep in mind, this event sold out last year, so get your tickets early. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-chowderfest-tickets-42888204775.” – Lancaster County Magazine

And West Virginia just passed Pennsylvania – WITF

And … just as all despots do – The Chicago Tribune

