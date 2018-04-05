Columbia Borough seeks resident and visitor input on River Park expansion planning

Columbia Borough has been dreaming about, planning for, and implementing improvements to Columbia River Park for more than twenty years. We are now planning for the expansion of the park into the approximately 11 acres along the shoreline of the Susquehanna River that lies between the U.S. Route 462 bridge to the U.S. Route 30 bridge. We envision a space for residents and visitors to bridge the urban and natural environment, explore the vast industrial history and culture of the region, and experience the great recreational opportunities of the Susquehanna Riverlands.

The borough is looking for resident and visitor input to aid in our master planning process.

Click here to take the online Columbia River Park – Phase III Expansion Survey.

If you prefer to take the survey on paper, you can pick up a survey form at the Columbia Borough Office or the Columbia Crossing Building.

This Survey Will Remain Open for Responses Through Spring 2018.