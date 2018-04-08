Sunday’s news [property transfers; food serving inspections & more] – 4/8/2018

And it is another “nippier than normal” weather day!

Check out the inspection violations at the pizza place in Mount Joy in this week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. Within the past few days someone posted something about unsanitary food preparation at a local facebook page. The comment garnered lots of comments about the pizza place including one that recommended calling the state. Curiously, we cannot find the post and all those comments now; they’ve disappeared.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

The other Columbia’s residents received their Spring 2018 newsletter this past week.

Ouch! A Trumpian response. | Lancaster County’s GOP Representative in Wonderland writes in an opinion piece in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “While I have not ruled out town halls this year, I am not interested in giving a platform to paid political activists to disrupt a forum for constituents to engage in a thoughtful discussion. We’ve routinely seen town halls erupt into chaos, including right here in our own community, and local political actors have admitted they will ‘sacrifice decorum’ to achieve that goal. Sadly, LNP helps these actors by propping up their false narrative that I am not accessible solely because I haven’t chosen this one form of communication.”

Happened onto this George Carlin piece about Wayne LaPierre a few days ago. We miss the acerbic humor of Carlin. Sure his language was rough, but, you know, you got his drift. So here’s what George Carlin had to say about the leader of the NRA:

“Speaking of mindless Hollywood ____________, before Charlton Heston became President of these Dickless lunatics in the NRA, they had a different guy. He’s still one of their major spokesman, and his name is Wayne LaPierre. Doesn’t that sound a bit fruity to you? ‘Hi, I’m Wayne, I’m a gun person. Bang bang!”‘ You know what this guy’s name ought to be? Biff Webster. Spud Crowley, a man’s name! Chuck Steak!” [NOTE: You can google “youtube george carlin wayne lapierre” to watch him in action.]

Fundamentalist goggles | A couple of letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reinforce the insular perspective of a non-accepting, non-diverse, world view. The letters blast the newspaper for not featuring Easter on page one last Sunday. News flash: Not everybody is a Christian. Half do not affiliate with a religion at all: “49.90% of the people in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania are religious, meaning they affiliate with a religion. 10.35% are Catholic; 0.36% are LDS; 20.56% are another Christian faith; 0.32% in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania are Jewish; 0.10% are an eastern faith; 0.16% affilitates with Islam.” – BestPlaces.net

Click on the above graphic to enlarge this SCAM ALERT found at the County’s Recorder of Deeds page.

These Columbia properties have been transferred from the Lancaster County Land Bank for $1.00 and $0.00: