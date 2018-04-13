“Columbia Mural Project Community Paint Days” | Tomorrow is the first of two days.

This is posted at the Columbia Economic Development Corporation’s facebook page.

“The Columbia Mural Project is Happening! Help Us Paint the Mural at Community Paint Days and Consider Helping Us Reach Fundraising Goals!

A large scale mural will be installed on the Front Street facing wall of the Eastern Drillers Manufacturing Building in Columbia this summer. The mural, next to the trail head of the Northwest River Trail and across from River Park will beautify this industrial site and will be a collage of current day and historic images.

The mural will be prepared indoors and then permanently installed on the building. You and your family are invited to help us paint the mural at Community Paint Days, where you can paint mural panels set up indoors on tables with paints and supplies, work alongside the muralist and learn about the process. The events are free and the dates are Saturday, April 14, 2018 1-4PM at Columbia Crossing, and Saturday, May 12, 2018 1-4PM at the Turkey Hill Experience. Reserve your spot by messaging here, or call us (717-940-0946).

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors we have raised a large portion of the project funds, and are asking for your help to reach our total goal through the “Columbia Mural Project,” GoFundMe campaign or through direct contributions to CEDC. Message us here for more information.

Here’s the article from The Merchandiser.