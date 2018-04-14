17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [police cat; arrests & more war] – 4/14/2018

Finally a bright sunny day that will be followed by a couple days of rain.

police catPhoto by Sgt. Meghan Lehman of the Troy PD

Enlightened department | “This is the kitten the Troy Police Department selected as its new police cat. This kitty is just one pound. Once it gains another pound, it will officially be a member of the Troy Police Department.” – Mlive.com

Way to communicate | The Troy Police Department launched the (#WeWantAPoliceCat)  initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers.

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | “LANCASTER TWP.: Lindsay C. Donovan, 27, of Columbia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop April 8 in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police said. Zachary D. Ritchey, 29, of Columbia, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop April 8 in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police said.

half the truth

Lloyd goes along with Trump’s retaliation | “What They’re Saying: Local Congressional members on the Syrian attack” FOX43-TV

Mega-Powers get “to practice” war at Syria’s expense | Is Syria like the Spanish Civil War?

Not understanding this? | “Six basic questions about the war in Syria?The Morning Call

