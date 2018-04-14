“Gracie’s on West Main Cafe named top 10 place in America to get grilled cheese” – Lancaster Online

Here’s today’s Lancaster Online article; a little over three ago, Columbia news, views & reviews wrote this review about Gracie’s:

Gracie’s on West Main is a dining delight! On a venture to the Leola area, a mid-morning breakfast stop at delight. A post breakfast chat with husband-and-wife owners, Mariella “Gracie” Volker and Jim Rutolo, revealed their passions for attention to detail and the extraordinary. Every staff person at Gracie’s mirrored their enthusiasm for serving up a very pleasant dining experience – with an abundant serving of great-tasting food. Everyone smiles – everyone moves with purpose and poise – everyone seems genuinely joyful to welcome patrons to this place, too. When we observed and commented about the “non-flashing open sign” in the window, Gracie noted that the codes officer in the municipality is pretty strict.

Gracie’s sign is not flashing.