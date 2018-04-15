Sunday’s news items [Customer Service; food serving inspections & income tax more] – 4/15/2018

“Unified track and field brings new opportunity for student-athletes” – Lancaster Online

Wegmans’s knows it!

As Wegman‘s readies to enter the Lancaster market, it comes with the distinction of having a reputation of “Customer Service” excellence. An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about the Lancaster store’s manager, 33 year-old Jimmy Bellis says Wegman’s culture is everything, “It really came back to the culture. The culture of Wegmans is unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before.”

In the article, Bellis says the company will interview 6,000-10,000 people to find the store’s opening team of 475.

It’s a certainty, to grow any business, a focus on the Customer experience is imperative. It’s jut not enough to open the doors to sell any product and / or service and have a “soup nazi” approach. Shoppers / buyers have too many choices; they do not have to make do with sub-standard Customer service.

“Customer Service Is The New Marketing” – Forbes [Well, it’s really not new and it’s always been part of marketing!!! And it applies to government, business, education, health care, too.]

“The 5 P’s of marketing” – The Australian Government

Student reminds Smucker about Customer “dis-service”

An F&M student has written a column that appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster admonishing US Representative Lloyd Smucker for his disdainful comments about the recent town hall meeting. The elected public servant is not providing Customer Service that keeps, wins and attracts Customers. Coincidentally, three letters-to-the-editor in the newspaper also challenge the elected public servant’s lack of Customer Service.

“Tax Day falls on April 17 for 2018.” – CNBC

Two pizza places in Marietta rack up lots of inspection violations in this week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“The staggering body count as California newspapers founder, and democracy loses” – The Los Angeles Times