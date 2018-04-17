an opportunity for Columbia?

Click for more information.

Earlier this year, “the third annual America’s Main Streets contest kicks off to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. America’s Main Streets play an important role in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place reinforcing this year’s theme: “Local Memories. Lasting Impact.” Independent We Stand invites the public to nominate and vote for their favorite Main Street — whether it’s making a comeback or never lost its staying power.

“‘Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest shines a light on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets,’ says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. ‘We know small businesses on these Main Streets help them thrive and have a measurable economic impact. This contest is a chance to share those stories with people from coast-to-coast.’”

All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.