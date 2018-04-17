17512 Columbia

an opportunity for Columbia?

americas main streets

Earlier this year, “the third annual America’s Main Streets contest kicks off to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. America’s Main Streets play an important role in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place reinforcing this year’s theme: “Local Memories. Lasting Impact.” Independent We Stand invites the public to nominate and vote for their favorite Main Street — whether it’s making a comeback or never lost its staying power.

“‘Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest shines a light on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets,’ says Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle. ‘We know small businesses on these Main Streets help them thrive and have a measurable economic impact. This contest is a chance to share those stories with people from coast-to-coast.’”

All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.

