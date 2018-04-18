How to Treat Substance Abuse with a Model of Ongoing Care

Dr. Deb Bell, Medical Director of Family First Health’s Substance Use Program, had the opportunity to speak with Managed Healthcare Executive as Pennsylvania is navigating one of the highest rates of opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. Recently in York, PA, there were 13 overdose deaths linked to fentanyl in only 10 days.

As information about the opioid epidemic surfaced, Family First Health began assessing and adjusting our current prescribing practices,” says Dr. Bell. “In conjunction with that, we considered how we could support individuals dealing with substance use disorders in the primary care environment.”

Read the article here.